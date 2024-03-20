The Project

Adorable Penguins Caught Gifting Beautiful Pebbles For Their Mates

The adorable penguins at Detroit Zoo were caught giving their mates beautiful pebbles during nesting season.

The video posted to TikTok, with over three million views, shows the little penguins looking through the multi-coloured pebbles that were painted by “zoo tots and teens”.

During nesting season, penguins will choose the perfect pebble and bring it to their mates.

This pebble is symbolic of an engagement among penguins all over the world.

They are also used to build nests as they are sturdy and will not be destroyed by the harsh climates at the north and south poles and keep the eggs and baby penguins safe and sound.

The internet could not handle the cuteness of the video.

“Imagine painting a rock and then finding out a penguin uses it as an engagement rock,” one person wrote.

“Not me getting engaged the same day as penguins,” another TikToker commented.

“Oh to be a little penguin picking out a pretty rock for my love,” another added.

@detroitzoo 🌈 Oh, what luck! 🌈 The penguins were gifted some "lucky charms" to give to their mates during nesting season! 🐧 #detroitzoo #detroit #zoo #penguins #matingseason #luckycharms #paintedpebbles #pretty #cute #michigan ♬ original sound - DetroitZoo
