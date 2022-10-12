Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

According to science and a cosmetic surgeon, Jodie Comer's face is the most mathematically beautiful of all celebrities.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is used to determine which celebrity has the most' physically perfect' face, and cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva was to compile the list.

"Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," he explained.

"She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips…Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length, and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.

"Her chin is beautifully shaped, and her overall face shape is really strong. The only element she was marked down for was her eyebrows which achieved an average score of 88%."

It was not too long ago that actor Robert Pattinson was crowned the most handsome man using the same Golden Ratio.

Euphoria star Zendaya came in second, followed by Bella Hadid and Beyonce, respectively.

"Zendaya was a close second and easily topped the scores for lips with a mark of 99.5% and her forehead at 98%," Dr De Silva explained.

"Bella Hadid was third, achieving the top score for her eye position and her chin.

"Beyoncé was fourth, scoring the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6%) and getting very high scores for her eyes, brow area and lips."