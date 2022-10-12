The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

A cosmetic surgeon has revealed that actress Jodie Comer has the most mathematically beautiful face by using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

According to science and a cosmetic surgeon, Jodie Comer's face is the most mathematically beautiful of all celebrities.  

  

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is used to determine which celebrity has the most' physically perfect' face, and cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva was to compile the list.  

  

"Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," he explained 

  

"She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips…Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length, and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.   

  

"Her chin is beautifully shaped, and her overall face shape is really strong. The only element she was marked down for was her eyebrows which achieved an average score of 88%."  

Credit: Dr Julian De Silva/Instagram

  

It was not too long ago that actor Robert Pattinson was crowned the most handsome man using the same Golden Ratio.  

  

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson Is The Most Attractive Man In The World, According To An Algorithm  

  

Euphoria star Zendaya came in second, followed by Bella Hadid and Beyonce, respectively.  

  

"Zendaya was a close second and easily topped the scores for lips with a mark of 99.5% and her forehead at 98%," Dr De Silva explained.  

  

"Bella Hadid was third, achieving the top score for her eye position and her chin.  

  

"Beyoncé was fourth, scoring the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6%) and getting very high scores for her eyes, brow area and lips." 

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy
NEXT STORY

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

Advertisement

Related Articles

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

The new adult Happy Meals are causing chaos in McDonald's drive-thru's across America, with staff begging for customers to stop ordering.
U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

Adam Sandler was revered by teens in the mid 90s thanks to massively quotable films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison. Over 20 years later and he’s still a hit with the age group.
Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

The 51 coolest suburbs in the world for 2022 have been revealed, and the inner-north Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy has claimed the top Aussie spot.
Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Heidi Klum has been hit with backlash after appearing in a new advert for lingerie alongside her daughter.
Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

Tourism Australia's latest star of the ‘Come and Say ‘G’day’ global brand campaign has been revealed.