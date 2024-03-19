Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reported To Be Next James Bond

A source told The Sun the production company behind the spy series, Eon Productions, expects Taylor-Johnson to accept the offer.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are waiting to hear back,” the source said.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson has long been rumoured to take over from current Bond Daniel Craig, although he had tough competition with other actors reportedly in the running, including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

Daniel Craig’s last appearance as Bond was in 2021’s No Time To Die, which saw 007 seemingly die at the end of the film.

Taylor-Johnson is known for his superhero roles in Kick-Ass and The Avengers films, as well as starring as the lead love interest in the 2008 teen movie Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.