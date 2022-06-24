The Wild Thornberrys - S1 Ep.20
Kids
Air Date: Wed 30 Jun 2021
Expires: in 4 days
When Eliza sneaks out ahead of her parents in order to find a rare Sumatran Rhino, she discovers that expose of his life would only lead to it's extinction. Now instead of taking the prized rhino to her parents, she must try to keep them from filming it.
About the Show
Originally airing in 1998, the series focuses around a nomadic family of documentary filmmakers known as the Thornberrys, famous for their televised wildlife studies. It primarily centers on the family's younger daughter Eliza, and her secret gift of being able to communicate with animals, which was bestowed upon her after having rescued a shaman masquerading as a trapped warthog.
The gift enabled her to talk to the Thornberrys' pet chimpanzee Darwin. Together, the pair frequently venture through the wilderness, befriending many species of wild animals along the way or realizing moral truths and lessons through either their experiences or a particular animal species' lifestyle, or simply assisting the creatures, by which they become acquainted, in their difficulties.