My name is Walt...

I am a 3 year 11 month, desexed male Greyhound. My colour is black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Walt was transferred to the AWL to help free up space at Greyhound Rescue. He is originally an ex-racing dog from the Northern Territory. Walt will need a patient owner to help continue the good progress he had been making with the Greyhound Rescue team.

PERSONALITY POINTS

A handsome and regal hound

Gentle boy who walks calmly on the lead

Can be clingy but is building his confidence day by day

FAVOURITE THINGS

Very food motivated, especially for chicken!

Lights up when he meets new people

Leaning up against your legs

FACTS

His name is Walt

He’s almost 4 –his birthday is next week!

He’s a large greyhound

MEDICAL

Walt's trainer noted he injured his left wrist when he was two years old, but had completely healed. Walt has shown no cause for concern with his wrist while in Greyhound Rescue’s care