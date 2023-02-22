Meet Tiger

My name is Tiger...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 50 days I am a 7-month-old desexed male American Staffordshire Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is Brindl.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Tiger was found abandoned by an inspector in a crate by a river. He was initially quite shy on arrival to AWL but has since really come out of his shell and has quickly become a staff favourite at the shelter.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Energetic & excitable but could be a bit of a loose cannon.

Lovable and happy-go-lucky nature.

Playful and bouncy goofball.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Loves playing with toys.

Excited to meet new people

Playing with other dogs.

FACTS

His name is Tiger

He’s just under 7 months old

He’s a medium-sized staffy x

MEDICAL