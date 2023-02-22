Meet Tiger

My name is Tiger...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 50 days I am a 7-month-old desexed male American Staffordshire Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is Brindl.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Tiger was found abandoned by an inspector in a crate by a river. He was initially quite shy on arrival to AWL but has since really come out of his shell and has quickly become a staff favourite at the shelter.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Energetic & excitable but could be a bit of a loose cannon.
- Lovable and happy-go-lucky nature.
- Playful and bouncy goofball.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Loves playing with toys.
- Excited to meet new people
- Playing with other dogs.
FACTS
- His name is Tiger
- He’s just under 7 months old
- He’s a medium-sized staffy x
MEDICAL
- Desexed and microchipped.
- Vaccinated.
- No ongoing medical issues.