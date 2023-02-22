The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Tiger

Meet Tiger

Get to know Tiger, the energetic and loveable American Staffordshire Terrier from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Tiger...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 50 days I am a 7-month-old desexed male American Staffordshire Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is Brindl.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Tiger was found abandoned by an inspector in a crate by a river. He was initially quite shy on arrival to AWL but has since really come out of his shell and has quickly become a staff favourite at the shelter.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Energetic & excitable but could be a bit of a loose cannon.
  • Lovable and happy-go-lucky nature.
  • Playful and bouncy goofball.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Loves playing with toys.
  • Excited to meet new people
  • Playing with other dogs.

FACTS

  • His name is Tiger
  • He’s just under 7 months old
  • He’s a medium-sized staffy x

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and microchipped.
  • Vaccinated.
  • No ongoing medical issues.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.