Meet Tala

Get to know Tala, the golden mixed-breed Labradoodle from Season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Tala, she is a 1-year-old, mixed-breed Labradoodle. Her colour is gold.

Here's a little bit more about her:

BACKGROUND:

Tala was a medical surrender by her owner. She has some medical issues that need continued treatment.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A friendly pooch who loves people and other dogs.
  • Can get a bit jumpy sometimes, but she responds well to basic training.
  • She's outgoing and confident.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • This golden girl loves a trip to the groomers for a fresh cut.
  • She's an active dog who enjoys long walks with my family.
  • Cuddles!
