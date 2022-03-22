Meet Pepper

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Pepper and I am a 9 year 8 month old female Australian Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is black and white. Animal ID: 68632.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Pepper was surrendered to the AWL by her owners not being able to handle her activity levels.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Sweet little thing who is always on the go
- Young at heart
- Feels like she’s always rushing to get somewhere
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Food
- Calm dogs
- Love and pats
FACTS:
- Her name is Pepper
- She’s 9 years and 8 months old – but acts MUCH younger
- She’s an Australian Terrier Mix
- She has only been in the shelter for a few days
MEDICAL:
- Already desexed