Meet Pepper

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Pepper and I am a 9 year 8 month old female Australian Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is black and white. Animal ID: 68632.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Pepper was surrendered to the AWL by her owners not being able to handle her activity levels.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Sweet little thing who is always on the go

Young at heart

Feels like she’s always rushing to get somewhere

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Food

Calm dogs

Love and pats

FACTS:

Her name is Pepper

She’s 9 years and 8 months old – but acts MUCH younger

She’s an Australian Terrier Mix

She has only been in the shelter for a few days

MEDICAL: