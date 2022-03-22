The Dog House Australia

Meet Pepper

Get to know Pepper, the sweet Australian Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Pepper and I am a 9 year 8 month old female Australian Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is black and white. Animal ID: 68632.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Pepper was surrendered to the AWL by her owners not being able to handle her activity levels.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Sweet little thing who is always on the go
  • Young at heart
  • Feels like she’s always rushing to get somewhere

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Food
  • Calm dogs
  • Love and pats

FACTS:

  • Her name is Pepper
  • She’s 9 years and 8 months old – but acts MUCH younger
  • She’s an Australian Terrier Mix
  • She has only been in the shelter for a few days

MEDICAL:

  • Already desexed
