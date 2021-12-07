The Dog House Australia

Meet Louey and Pippi

Get to know Louey and Pippi the pair of furry best friends from Season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Louey and Pippi. Louey is a 1-year-old, male, mixed-breed Border Collie. Pippi is a 3-year-old, female mixed-breed Kelpie

This is what their carers have to say about them:

Louey

Louey is a really sweet, gentle boy who just loves people. He is friendly with other dogs and is very relaxed for a working dog.

Pippi

Pippi is a typical Kelpie who loves a job, loves to run around and is highly trainable but she has some leg issues that may require surgery.
Louey (left) and Pippi (right).

BACKGROUND:

Louey and Pippi came to the AWL after being transferred from a regional branch with a large group of other dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Louey

  • He is lovely and gets on really well with other dogs.
  • Confident around people.
  • Very gentle.

Pippi

  • She's a sweet lady.
  • Sociable- has no problems making friends with people or dogs.
  • Very affectionate.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Louey

  • Yard time with Pippy.
  •  People.
  • Walks.

Pippi

  • Her dog mates, especially Luey.
  • Treats and Training.
  • Cuddles on the Couch.
Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.