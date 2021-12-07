Meet Louey and Pippi. Louey is a 1-year-old, male, mixed-breed Border Collie. Pippi is a 3-year-old, female mixed-breed Kelpie
This is what their carers have to say about them:
Louey
Louey is a really sweet, gentle boy who just loves people. He is friendly with other dogs and is very relaxed for a working dog.
Pippi
Pippi is a typical Kelpie who loves a job, loves to run around and is highly trainable but she has some leg issues that may require surgery.
BACKGROUND:
Louey and Pippi came to the AWL after being transferred from a regional branch with a large group of other dogs.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
Louey
- He is lovely and gets on really well with other dogs.
- Confident around people.
- Very gentle.
Pippi
- She's a sweet lady.
- Sociable- has no problems making friends with people or dogs.
- Very affectionate.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
Louey
- Yard time with Pippy.
- People.
- Walks.
Pippi
- Her dog mates, especially Luey.
- Treats and Training.
- Cuddles on the Couch.