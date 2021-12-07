Meet Louey and Pippi. Louey is a 1-year-old, male, mixed-breed Border Collie. Pippi is a 3-year-old, female mixed-breed Kelpie

This is what their carers have to say about them:

Louey

Louey is a really sweet, gentle boy who just loves people. He is friendly with other dogs and is very relaxed for a working dog.

Pippi

Pippi is a typical Kelpie who loves a job, loves to run around and is highly trainable but she has some leg issues that may require surgery.

BACKGROUND:

Louey and Pippi came to the AWL after being transferred from a regional branch with a large group of other dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Louey

He is lovely and gets on really well with other dogs.

Confident around people.

Very gentle.

Pippi

She's a sweet lady.

Sociable- has no problems making friends with people or dogs.

Very affectionate.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Louey

Yard time with Pippy.

People.

Walks.

Pippi