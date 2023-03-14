The Dog House Australia

Meet George

Meet George

Get to know George, the older and social Jack Russell Terrier from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is George...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 37 days. I am a 12 year 3 month old desexed male Jack Russell Terrier mix. My colour is tan/white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

George was surrendered to the AWL after his owner had to go into palliative care.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • A shelter favourite who is known for his snaggle-tooth smile and cute strut.
  • An older man looking for a loving home to enjoy his retirement.
  • A people dog who would prefer a quiet family with no other fury friends.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Fluffy comfy bedding
  • Loves a treat
  • Cuddles on the lounge

FACTS

  • His name is George
  • He’s 12 years old
  • He’s a small Jack Russell X

MEDICAL

  • Has a disclaimer for mast cell tumours
