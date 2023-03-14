Meet George

My name is George...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 37 days. I am a 12 year 3 month old desexed male Jack Russell Terrier mix. My colour is tan/white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
George was surrendered to the AWL after his owner had to go into palliative care.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- A shelter favourite who is known for his snaggle-tooth smile and cute strut.
- An older man looking for a loving home to enjoy his retirement.
- A people dog who would prefer a quiet family with no other fury friends.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Fluffy comfy bedding
- Loves a treat
- Cuddles on the lounge
FACTS
- His name is George
- He’s 12 years old
- He’s a small Jack Russell X
MEDICAL
- Has a disclaimer for mast cell tumours