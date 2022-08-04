The Dog House Australia

Meet Digger

Get to know Digger, the social and charismatic Jack Russell Terrier x Staffordshire Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Digger and I am a male Jack Russell Terrier x Staffordshire Terrier. My Colour is Tri-Colour / White. I am OK with cats, OK with dogs and I'm an active animal.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Digger was transferred to the AWL from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why he was surrendered. He was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Social butterfly – gets along with kids, dogs and cats
  • Lots of energy - full of beans
  • Charismatic little man

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Playing with doggie friends
  • Walks around the block
  • Saying hello to everyone he meets

FACTS:

  • His name is Digger
  • He’s age is unknown
  • He’s a Jack Russell x Staffy
  • He has only just arrived at the shelter
