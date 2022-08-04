Meet Digger

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Digger and I am a male Jack Russell Terrier x Staffordshire Terrier. My Colour is Tri-Colour / White. I am OK with cats, OK with dogs and I'm an active animal.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Digger was transferred to the AWL from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why he was surrendered. He was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Social butterfly – gets along with kids, dogs and cats

Lots of energy - full of beans

Charismatic little man

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Playing with doggie friends

Walks around the block

Saying hello to everyone he meets

FACTS: