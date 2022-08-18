The Dog House Australia

Meet Davey

Get to know Davey, the excitable and smart Border Collie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Davey and I am a 13 week old female Border Collie, mixed breed Kelpie. My Colour is tri-colour.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality.

BACKGROUND

Davey was transferred to the AWL from a regional facility. She arrived with several other dogs and has spent most of her time here in foster care where she is growing into a lovely excitable little girl.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Beautiful natured pup – could live with another dog
  • Smart little cookie with lots of energy to burn
  • Very excitable – takes her a while to calm down when meeting new people

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • People – especially kids
  • Water – loves the hose and shell pool
  • Chasing tennis balls

FACTS

  • Her name is Davey
  • She’s around 3 and a half month old
  • She’s a border collie x kelpie
  • She’s been at the shelter for just over a month

