Meet Davey

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Davey and I am a 13 week old female Border Collie, mixed breed Kelpie. My Colour is tri-colour.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality.

BACKGROUND

Davey was transferred to the AWL from a regional facility. She arrived with several other dogs and has spent most of her time here in foster care where she is growing into a lovely excitable little girl.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Beautiful natured pup – could live with another dog

Smart little cookie with lots of energy to burn

Very excitable – takes her a while to calm down when meeting new people

FAVOURITE THINGS

People – especially kids

Water – loves the hose and shell pool

Chasing tennis balls

FACTS

Her name is Davey

She’s around 3 and a half month old

She’s a border collie x kelpie

She’s been at the shelter for just over a month

MEDICAL