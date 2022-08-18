Meet Davey

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Davey and I am a 13 week old female Border Collie, mixed breed Kelpie. My Colour is tri-colour.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality.
BACKGROUND
Davey was transferred to the AWL from a regional facility. She arrived with several other dogs and has spent most of her time here in foster care where she is growing into a lovely excitable little girl.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Beautiful natured pup – could live with another dog
- Smart little cookie with lots of energy to burn
- Very excitable – takes her a while to calm down when meeting new people
FAVOURITE THINGS
- People – especially kids
- Water – loves the hose and shell pool
- Chasing tennis balls
FACTS
- Her name is Davey
- She’s around 3 and a half month old
- She’s a border collie x kelpie
- She’s been at the shelter for just over a month
MEDICAL