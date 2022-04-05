Meet Biscuit

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Biscuit and I am a 3 year 8 month 2 week old male, Beaglier mixed breed. My colour is tan / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Biscuit was surrendered to the AWL by his owner, due to allergies in the family. He has a lovely temperament so would be perfect for any type of family, including one that had a cat. The only thing the staff are working on is his loose lead walking, as he can be a bit pully.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Has the softest fur and beautiful floppy ears

Super smart – learns tricks really quickly

He can be timid at first but warms up in no time.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Treats

Playing

Saying hello to other dogs

FACTS:

His name is Biscuit

He’s a Beaglier

He’s 3 and a half years old

He’s only been at the shelter for a week or two

MEDICAL: