Meet Biscuit

Get to know Biscuit, the smart beaglier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Biscuit and I am a 3 year 8 month 2 week old male, Beaglier mixed breed. My colour is tan / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Biscuit was surrendered to the AWL by his owner, due to allergies in the family. He has a lovely temperament so would be perfect for any type of family, including one that had a cat. The only thing the staff are working on is his loose lead walking, as he can be a bit pully.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Has the softest fur and beautiful floppy ears
  • Super smart – learns tricks really quickly
  • He can be timid at first but warms up in no time.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Treats
  • Playing
  • Saying hello to other dogs

FACTS:

  • His name is Biscuit
  • He’s a Beaglier
  • He’s 3 and a half years old
  • He’s only been at the shelter for a week or two

MEDICAL:

  • Incoming health check completed. No issues
