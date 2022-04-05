Meet Biscuit

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Biscuit and I am a 3 year 8 month 2 week old male, Beaglier mixed breed. My colour is tan / white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Biscuit was surrendered to the AWL by his owner, due to allergies in the family. He has a lovely temperament so would be perfect for any type of family, including one that had a cat. The only thing the staff are working on is his loose lead walking, as he can be a bit pully.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Has the softest fur and beautiful floppy ears
- Super smart – learns tricks really quickly
- He can be timid at first but warms up in no time.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Treats
- Playing
- Saying hello to other dogs
FACTS:
- His name is Biscuit
- He’s a Beaglier
- He’s 3 and a half years old
- He’s only been at the shelter for a week or two
MEDICAL:
- Incoming health check completed. No issues