Meet Betty, she is a 2-year-old, mixed-breed Staffordshire Terrier. Her colour is black brindle and white.
Here's a little bit more about her:
BACKGROUND:
Betty was surrendered by her owner as they were no longer able to care for her.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Very playful with other dogs, but not good with cats.
- Always greets her friends by doing a little wiggly dance.
- A social butterfly who must say hi everyone she meets on walks.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Treats.
- All kinds of people.
- Butt scratches, cuddles and kisses.