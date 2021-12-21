Meet Betty, she is a 2-year-old, mixed-breed Staffordshire Terrier. Her colour is black brindle and white.

Here's a little bit more about her:

BACKGROUND:

Betty was surrendered by her owner as they were no longer able to care for her.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Very playful with other dogs, but not good with cats.

Always greets her friends by doing a little wiggly dance.

A social butterfly who must say hi everyone she meets on walks.

FAVOURITE THINGS: