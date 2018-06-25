Bold-A-Thon Starts Friday

The wait is almost over! From 5.30pm Friday 29 June, tenplay begins its Bold and The Beautiful marathon, giving fans 15 gloriously sudsy episodes of their favourite soap to bring them in line with the States.

Then from Tuesday 3 July, tenplay will air fast-tracked B&B episodes day-and-date with the US, meaning no more waiting to see what drama befalls the House of Forrester next.

Fast-tracked Bold and The Beautiful is exclusive to tenplay members. Membership is totally free – all you need to do is sign up or sign in, and be prepared to Bold-binge your heart out.