Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Betoota Advocate Presents Ep. 2
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 9 Oct 2023
The Betoota Advocate tells us what went down as billionaires Rupert Murdoch & Kerry Packer went to war over rugby league in the 90s. It was the battle for a game that almost destroyed the game itself.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
From breaking down the Super League War to the rise and fall of Hillsong Church's founder, Errol Parker and Clancy Overell from The Betoota Advocate, Australia's most trusted newspaper, delve deeper into the controversies that shaped Australia.