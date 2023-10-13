The Betoota Advocate Presents

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Betoota Advocate Presents Ep. 2
M | Documentary

Air Date: Mon 9 Oct 2023

The Betoota Advocate tells us what went down as billionaires Rupert Murdoch & Kerry Packer went to war over rugby league in the 90s. It was the battle for a game that almost destroyed the game itself.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

From breaking down the Super League War to the rise and fall of Hillsong Church's founder, Errol Parker and Clancy Overell from The Betoota Advocate, Australia's most trusted newspaper, delve deeper into the controversies that shaped Australia.