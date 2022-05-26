The Beautiful Lie

The Beautiful Lie - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Mon 25 May 2020

Anna Ivin flies home from a family holiday to help save her brothers marriage.

Season 1

About the Show

In a reimagining of Tolstoy's Anna Karenina, Anna, a young woman, has a happy married life. However, when she meets a man, the course of her life is changed.

Starring Sarah Snook, Rodger Corser and Benedict Samuel.