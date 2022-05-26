Sign in to watch this video
The Beautiful Lie - S1 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Mon 25 May 2020
Anna Ivin flies home from a family holiday to help save her brothers marriage.
Season 1
About the Show
In a reimagining of Tolstoy's Anna Karenina, Anna, a young woman, has a happy married life. However, when she meets a man, the course of her life is changed.
Starring Sarah Snook, Rodger Corser and Benedict Samuel.