Hayden is a surfer, a qualified lifeguard, a marine biologist - and of course everyone’s favourite foodie with a recipe to suit every situation.

Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn, has Hayden returning to what he does best: meeting people and telling their stories with his disarming, conversational style. And Hayden can muck-in with the best of them … rounding up sheep, catching crayfish, diving for abalone, pulling up maron pots, baking bread and so much more. Plus there’s lots of epic food to share: recipes crafted with local produce found in each of the amazing places we visit.

Season One features ten episodes filmed right across Australia: from Darwin to Hobart, Sydney to Albany, and of course Hayden’s beloved Northern Beaches in Sydney.

