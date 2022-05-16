Survivor US - S41 Ep. 1 Part 1

Season 41
S41 Ep. 1 Part 1
Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Episode 1 Part 1.
S41 Ep. 1 Part 2
Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Episode 1 Part 2.
S41 Ep. 2
Immunity challenges get interesting when a new idol is introduced that has a special twist.
S41 Ep. 5
Ua, the tribe of only three castaways, competes to win the immunity challenge to save them from becoming a tribe of two.
S41 Ep. 6
Now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances are tested. There's a new twist when it comes to the merge.
S41 Ep. 8
The castaways must work to make amends after betrayals. An interesting turn of events takes place at the reward challenge.
S41 Ep. 10
After a grueling season with no food, a warm meal is up for grabs at the reward challenge.
S41 Ep. 11
Another big twist threatens to send someone home. Castaways must decide whether to vote out the big threat or keep playing the game with people they trust.
S41 Ep. 12
Castaways need to alter their plans after the winner of the immunity challenge throws a wrench in their next big move.