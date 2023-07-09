Sign in to watch this video
Stop. Rewind. Play
Documentary
Air Date: Sat 8 Jul 2023
Stop. Rewind. Play is a poignant, raw exploration of the inherent racism Kurnai youth face, amidst the challenges of living in one of the lowest socioeconomic regions of Victoria, Australia - The Latrobe Valley.
About the Show
Stop. Rewind. Play is a poignant, raw exploration of the inherent racism Kurnai youth face, amidst overcoming challenges living in one of the lowest socioeconomic regions of Victoria, Australia – The Latrobe Valley.