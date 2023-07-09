Stop. Rewind. Play

Stop. Rewind. Play
PG | Documentary

Air Date: Sat 8 Jul 2023

Stop. Rewind. Play is a poignant, raw exploration of the inherent racism Kurnai youth face, amidst the challenges of living in one of the lowest socioeconomic regions of Victoria, Australia - The Latrobe Valley.

About the Show

Stop. Rewind. Play is a poignant, raw exploration of the inherent racism Kurnai youth face, amidst overcoming challenges living in one of the lowest socioeconomic regions of Victoria, Australia – The Latrobe Valley.