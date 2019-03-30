Riera double keeps playoff hopes alive

Two goals from Spaniard Oriol Riera led Western Sydney Wanderers to a comfortable 3-0 victory against 5th placed Melbourne City.



The win leaves WSW just 8 points off the top 6 with only 4 games left in the regular season.



The match was played in a sparsely populated ANZ Stadium and the first half reflected the subdued atmosphere.



Wanderers defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco was lucky to escape without a card for a studs-up challenge, but this was the highlight of a lacklustre first 30 minutes.



Wanderers were an increasing threat and they capitalised in the 33rd minute when Kwame Yeboah dove between two City defenders to win a soft penalty.



Oriol Riera made no mistake from the spot kick, putting the ball low and to the keeper's left.



Wanderers kept up the pressure with City defender Curtis Good making a goal saving tackle just before half time.



The outcome of the match was decided in 4 second-half minutes - Ritchie de Laet found himself free in the Wanderers box but hit his shot against the post.



Minutes later de Laet was robbed on the half-way line by Raul Llorente who drove forward and played an inch-perfect to Mitchell Duke, who cooly shot across the keeper to make it 2-0.



Oriol Riera wrapped up he game with 6 minutes to go - Alexander Baumjohann, on as a substitute, threaded the ball through to the striker, who cut back inside to curl in his 10th of the season.



This was a surprisingly listless performance from City who will need to do better to maintain their top 6 position.



