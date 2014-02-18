Webber joins TEN

Network Ten is proud to announce Australia’s most experienced Formula One driver, Mark Webber, is joining TEN’s commentary team for the 2014 Formula One Australian Grand Prix.

The recently retired Formula One star will embark on his new role with TEN next month when Formula One returns to Melbourne for the much-anticipated season opener at Albert Park.

Webber called an end to his 12-year career at the pinnacle of world motorsport last November and will spearhead the return of German car manufacturer Porsche to Le Mans in 2014.

In a career that saw him drive in 215 races for Minardi, Jaguar, Williams and Red Bull Racing, Webber won nine Grands Prix, took 13 pole positions and finished on the podium on 42 occasions.

Webber said he was excited about his new role behind the fence.

“I am delighted to be working with Network Ten around this year’s Australian Grand Prix. I have had a fantastic relationship with the TEN guys over the years and it’s great to be working closely with the team on this year’s event," he said.

“I am really looking forward to the season ahead with Porsche in the World Endurance Championship, and with a later start to that championship in April, it gives me an opportunity to return to Melbourne and have some fun from the other side of the fence.”

Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said he Mark's popularity will enhance Ten's coverage.

“Mark’s contribution to the popularity of Formula One in his home country over the last decade cannot be underestimated and we are thrilled to have him join our commentary team for the 2014 Formula One Australian Grand Prix.”

Webber will join TEN’s motorsport host Greg Rust, former F1 World Champion Alan Jones and expert commentator Daryl Beattie on track at Albert Park to offer his

thoughts on Practice, Qualifying and what to expect from a brand new era of Formula One.

The 2014 Formula One Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast from Friday, March 14, until Sunday, March 16, live and exclusive on TEN and ONE.