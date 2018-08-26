Sport

MotoGP British Grand Prix Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain

MotoGP 12th Round cancelled because of unsafe track conditions

The MotoGP British Grand Prix was eventually abandoned, after constant heavy rain and high winds.

Earlier in the weekend, officials took the rare step of bringing forward the start time in an effort to beat the rain, but following the 3rd warm-up session, Silverstone was inundated by the British weather.

Despite the best efforts of the track staff, any rain that was cleared from the race surface quickly returned.

Crowds were left cold, wet and disappointed as the decision to abandon the race was not officially made for nearly five hours after the original start.

With the round being cancelled, Marc Marquez leads the championship by 59 points with now only seven rounds left.


San Marino MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 9th September 2018


