Match Report: China PR vs. Socceroos

Australia’s latest FIFA World Cup Qualifier took them to the United Arab Emirates as they went head-to-head against China.

The Socceroos were in second position ahead of Wednesday morning’s (AEDT) encounter after falling 2-1 to Japan before enduring a goalless draw at home to Saudi Arabia last week.

Graham Arnold’s men enjoyed a blistering start once again with Milos Degenek replacing the injured Harry Souttar in defence while Mitch Duke was rewarded with a place upfront.

However, Mat Ryan was called into action after just three minutes when he was forced into an important save as he denied Chinese striker Alan.

It was now the Socceroos’ turn to trouble China’s defence with Martin Boyle’s cross flashing across the opposition’s goalmouth before Jackson Irvine produced a chance after meeting Aziz Behich’s ball into the box.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 16: Aziz Behich of Australia is challenged by Gang Wang of China during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier final round Group B match between China and Australia at Sharjah Stadium on November 16, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

Next to test China’s resolve was Mat Leckie when his strike from another Boyle cross was blocked by China’s shot stopper, Junling Yan, as Australia looked to gain the upper hand.

The Socceroos quality was beginning to shine through as they took control of proceedings with a pinpoint Ajdin Hrustic free kick calling Yan into action.

Australia’s powerful first half performance was eventually rewarded seven minutes before the break thanks to a pinpoint cross from the ever-dangerous Boyle that was met with an expert downward header by Duke at the near post.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 16: Mitchell Duke of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier final round Group B match between China and Australia at Sharjah Stadium on November 16, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

The first half action did not end there with Leckie coming close to doubling his side’s lead after he was picked out by Hrustic’s pinpoint cross before Yan snapped up the danger with an important block.

Australia kept the pressure on China after the break and seemed to be in cruise mode as they looked to record maximum points for the first time in three attempts.

However, the match soon turned on its head with 20 minutes remaining when VAR intervened after James Jeggo was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

China’s Wu Lei stepped up to convert the resulting spot kick and peg back the scoring against an Australian outfit that were in danger of being dumped out of the top two automatic World Cup qualification spots.

In fear of more dropped points, Arnold brought on reinforcements in the form of A-League golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren and attackers Awer Mabil, Nikita Rukavytsya and Riley McGree. However, they too were unable to provide that much needed spark as Australia were forced to settle for a share of the points.

A draw has seen the Socceroos drop into third position in Group B with Japan overtaking them on the table after they overcame Oman 1-0 in their fixture overnight.

Australia will now have to wait until January for their next World Cup qualifier as they prepare to host Vietnam before making the trip to Oman.

Duke and Ryan vented their frustrations after their latest result.

“It is frustrating when you go 1-0 up and then concede and finish with a draw. It was a game we needed three points from, and it is very frustrating to go away with just the one,” said Duke.

Added Ryan: “It’s disappointing. I don’t think we did enough tonight. We didn’t create enough clear-cut chances. There is obviously a controversial talking point, but there were other moments throughout the game where we needed to be better. But it is still very much in our hands.”

Match Gallery

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play