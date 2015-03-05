Shark Tank

Episode 1

Cricket Cooler: Adam Dubrich and Leigh Warren

Available from their website

Epic Skateboards: Adam Riley

Available from their website

The Hamdog: Mary Murray

Available from their website

Episode 2

Throat Scope: Jennifer Holland

Available from their website

Edible Bug Shop: Skye Blackburn

Available from:

Professor Plums: Crows Nest, NSW

Seaworld: Gold Coast, QLD

Movie World: Gold Coast, QLD

El Topo: Bondi Junction, NSW

Billy Kwongs: Surry Hills, NSW

Episode 3

Mobile Tyre Shop: Travis Osborne

Available from their website

Episode 4

Ranchero Salsa: Emilio and Giselle Cano

Full list of stockists available here

Episode 5

Rescue Swag: Tracey Beikoff

Available from their website

Hegs Pegs: Scott Boocock

Full list of stockists available here

Episode 6

BottlePops: Greg Jury and Stephen Brooks

Available from their website

Scrubba Washbag: Ash Newland

Available from their website

Episode 7

Hummingbirds: Rebecca Glover and Leah James

Daycare centre in Capalaba, QLD only. Information available here

Episode 8

Tommy Sugo: Nathan Baws

Available from:

Broadway Fair Shopping Centre

88 Broadway, Crawley WA 6009

Ph: 0425 505 053

Episode 9

The Dinner Ladies: Katherine Westwood and Sophie Gilliatt

Available from their website

Charli Chair: Hani Yassa and Meray Yassa

Available from their website

Episode 10

Grown Eyewear: Jeff Phillips

Available from their website

Episode 11

Fly Babee: Emma Lovelle

Available from their website

Episode 12

Three65 Underwear: William Strange

Available from their website

Koja: Kate Johansson

Full list of stockists available on their website

Episode 13

Synx Sole

Full list of stockists available on their website

Episode 14

Halo Medical Devices: Hayley Warren

Available from their website

Also available in New South Wakes and Queensland from Alphasport

Also available in Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory from Practitioner Supplies

Also available in the United States of America from Pacific Rehab Inc.

Piccanniny Tiny Tots (now Kakadu Tiny Tots): Kylie-Lee Bradford

Available from their website

Episode 15

Those Girls Ice Tea: Lauren Davie and Elena Andoniou

Available from their website

Available at upcoming festivals


