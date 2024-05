Rove is best known for his eponymous talk show and his shed full of Logies but it all started out on the stand up stage. Loosey Goosey is Rove’s stand up at its best, high energy and leaping from thought to thought, the show was honed in clubs and was a smash in festivals across the country. After the last few years it is time to get loose and see what a Rove looks like in the wild.