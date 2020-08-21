Looking Back At '70s Australia By Watching Puberty Blues

What We Miss

Chiko Rolls and Splice on a Hot Day

Before you say anything, we’re aware you can still find these in the freezer section at your local . it’s not the same as grabbing a hot Chiko Roll at the local tuck-shop. lice barely gets a look-in anymore, with a plethora of fancy ice creams to choose from nowadays.

The Lingo

“Oi, you slack ass moll. If you don’t come over here and pash me off, I’ll deadset drop ya, aye.”

Music to the ears, really.

Letting an Apple Stem Predict your Future Boyfriend

ing an apple stem hilst reciting the alphabet and whichever letter the stem fell off on was the name of the guy you were gonna marry. Ok, maybe not marry… but the success rate of a guy asking ya to go ‘round with him was pretty high.

Watching Bert Newton on the New Telly

How excited were you when your parents bought the best colour TV money could buy? It was like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one. Also, can we petition to #bringbackbert?

Lack of Social Media

Remember when you’d go to the local with the fam on a Friday night and not take photos of your food to post on Instagram?

‘Cause same.

What We Don't Miss

Using A Landline To Call Your Bestie

Argh. No privacy whatsoever, unless you pulled the cord all the way from the kitchen into your bedroom and even then, your pesky younger sibling would try to eavesdrop on your convo. We praise the day that phones became wireless.

Getting Dropped In Front Of All Your Mates

Not cool. Neither is getting dropped by your boyfriend via your bestie. Although, online ghosting seems to be another break-up trend these days and we’re not sure what’s worse?!

Girl Toys For The Boys

Cheryl sums up the state of sex for young women with: “Do it too soon and you're a moll. Then no one will touch ya. Too long, he'll tell everyone you're frigid and drop ya.”

The way girls were treated back then is gross. Bruce barely looks at Debbie, let alone speaks to her. And all their dates consist of “rooting” in the back of his car. Then he gets Sue to drop her for him because she can’t “perform”.

Sue described sex with her boyfriend as “stick it in, wave it around a little bit, don’t even look at me, and it’s over.”

Teenagers these days are hopefully more sexually empowered, liberated, respectful and reciprocal than this lot.

Lax Drink Driving Rules

Rodger must have driven home from the city to Cronulla (that’s a 40 min drive on a good day, for you non-Sydney folk), and the pub pissed as a fart at least a hundred times. We’re super grateful for strict drink driving laws now.

What Hasn't Changed

The Teen Experience

Some things just never change. Wanting to be part of the popular group is a thing kids still experience, along with all the pressures that go with trying to fit in.

Also, chatting with your bestie all night about the guy you just “rooted” will ALWAYS be a thing.

Racism

Sigh. It was littered throughout the show, including a particularly horrible scene involving Gary’s mum Yvonne purposely tripping over Sue’s sister’s Japanese boyfriend and making a barrage of inappropriate comments about their relationship. Sadly, racism is still engrained in society – you just have to look at the current state of the world to see that we still have a LONG way to go.

Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence and Workplace Harassment

When Vicki didn’t bring her boyfriend a meat pie, he kicked her. And Annie’s work colleague thought he was entitled to squeeze her bum.

Sound familiar? That’s because this stuff still happens today. Thankfully, with #MeToo and White Ribbon Day, we are seeing more awareness around these complex issues.

Watch complete seasons of Puberty Blues on 10 play