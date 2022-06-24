Pig Goat Banana Cricket - S2 Ep.14
Air Date: Wed 30 Jun 2021
The gang needs to get to the hospital to eat the world's best mashed potatoes. Banana plays a betting game, Pig does a surgery with Angry Old Raisin, Goat fixes Tony Towel, and Cricket makes himself sick.
A series of absurd interwoven stories about four friends and roommates, naive Pig, bohemian Goat, selfish Banana, and mad scientist Cricket.