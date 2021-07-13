MotoGP Legends - Wayne Gardner

Wayne Gardner

Australia

World Championship Titles - 1 (500cc)

Grand Prix Victories - 18 (500cc)

Bike – Honda

Wayne Gardner was the first ever Australian 500cc World Champion paving the way for Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner.

He debuted in 500cc in 1983 for Honda and stayed loyal to them for his entire racing career.

By 1987 he was the World Champion.

Out of his 18 Grand Prix victories, one that is etched forever in the memories of Australian race fans is his win at the very first Phillip Island GP in 1989.

Gardner’s worldwide motorcycle racing success was a major factor in the World Championship coming to Australia.

Gardner struggled with his Honda to keep pace but in the end, he triumphed over Wayne Rainey. Seeing race favourite Kevin Schwantz crash during the first lap gave him the hope that he could win the race. Over the 30 laps of the race, the lead changed 18 times. Gardner described the win as the greatest moment of his life. He went on to win Phillip Island in 1990 as well, edging out Mick Doohan.

Gardner retired from racing in 1992. He is a proud and supportive father to his son, Remy Gardner, who is currently racing in Moto2.