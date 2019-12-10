MotoGP

MotoGP 2019: Winner - Marc Marquez

An absolutely stunning year for Marquez which he said himself that it would be a hard to repeat

Marquez and Honda won the 2019 Rider World Championship, Team Championship and Manufac-turers Crown. This is his eighth World Championship, six of which are in the MotoGP class.

From the 19 races in the 2019 season Marquez had 18 podiums and 12 wins. The only race he didn’t finish was the MotoGP of the Americas.

The Spanish rider amassed a total of 420 points becoming the first rider in premier class history to break the 400 point mark in a season. Second place getter Andrea Dovizioso finished with 269 points.

Marc Marquez (93) of Spain and Repsol Honda Team during of the Gran Premio Michellin de Aragon of world championship of MotoGP at Motorland Aragon Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Alcaniz, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Marquez also broke Valentino Rossi’s long-standing record, set in 2005, of the largest points gap between first and second places. In that year Rossi won his fifth consecutive world championship with a margin of 147 points.

The 26-year-old further increased his amazing statistics. In MotoGP he now has:

  • 56 victories
  • 95 podiums
  • 62 poles
  • 56 race fastest laps

Marquez joined Repsol Honda in 2013, replacing Casey Stoner. He won his first MotoGP World Championship in his rookie year.

Marc Marquez MotoGP World Championship’s - 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also holds World Championships in Moto2 for 2012 and 125cc for 2010.

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 17: Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team attends the FIM MotoGP Awards Ceremony at Palacio de Congresos de Valencia on November 17, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)

Looking at the 2020 season, Marquez has outlined to Honda that he wants his bike to have better rear grip on exiting corners and braking where he says he is having to push the front tyre too much.

After the retirement of Jorge Lorenzo, Marquez’s brother, Alex Marquez, will be his team-mate for the 2020 season at Repsol Honda.

