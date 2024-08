2023 Australian MotoGP Wrap

The 2023 Australian MotoGP certainly delivered on the entertainment front with a first time winner.

Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco earnt his maiden career victory while it was a race to forget for favourites Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez.

Meanwhile, our very own Aussie Jack Miller finished in 7th while his KTM teammate Brad Binder came in fourth.

Check out the Final Standings from the 2023 Australian MotoGP below:

Johann Zarco - Prima Pramac Racing Francesco Bagnaia - Ducati Lenovo Team Fabio Di Giannantonio - Gresini Racing MotoGP Brad Binder - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Jorge Martin - Prima Pramac Racing Marco Bezzecchi - Mooney VR46 Racing Team Jack Miller - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Aleix Espargaro - Aprilia Racing Alex Marquez - Gresini Racing MotoGP Enea Bastianini - Ducati Lenovo Team Maverick Vinales - Aprilia Racing Luca Marini - Mooney VR46 Racing Team Miguel Oliveira - RNF MotoGP Team Fabio Quartararo - Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Marc Marquez - Repsol Honda Team Raul Fernandez - RNF MotoGP Team Franco Morbidelli - Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Pol Espargaro - Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Takaaki Nakagami - LCR Honda

Retired: Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team)

DNS: Alex Rins (LCR Honda)