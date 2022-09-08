MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Race Calendar

2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Schedule

Catch all the excitement and adrenaline of the BIG RACE, as 24 riders from 12 different teams are set to line up on the grid of the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

After multiple postponements since 2019, this year's event, will once again take place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, which is well known as a fast-flowing and exciting track.

Watch all the action from Phillip Island LIVE and free on 10 and 10 play, and relive the race day excitement on 10 play On Demand.

Date

Time

Grand Prix

Round

Channel
15 Oct 1200-1600 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Round 18 10 and 10 play
16 Oct 1030-1530 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Round 18 10 and 10 play
Find out what’s coming up in the world of motorsport on 10 play.
How To Watch MotoGP On 10 play

The 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, LIVE and free on 10 play
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track