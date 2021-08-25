Matildas

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Matildas: The Pioneers

Matildas: The Pioneers

The Matildas, the first Australian women's team, are pioneers of Australian women's sport.

The historic first Australian women's team was established in 1978 to take part in the first World Women's Invitational Tournament in Chinese Taipei. Australia was the only national team in the tournament with the other 12 countries represented by club or district teams.

Australia's squad for the 1978 tournament, selected by first Australian women's team coach Jim Selby, consisted of players mainly from NSW and Western Australia. Captain Connie Byrnes had the honour of captaining the first Australian senior national women’s team.

In the first round of matches Australia was missed sixth place only on goal difference. The Australians then competed in the second round for teams placed seventh to thirteenth, ultimately finishing eighth in the tournament.

Australia's results of the 1978 World Women's Invitational Tournament in Chinese Taipei: W1-0 v Austria, D1-1 v USA, L0-1 v Sweden, D0-0 v Denmark and W5-0 v Thailand. Young Australian Anna Senjuschenko (who tragically died in a car accident in 1979 aged 17) was voted a star player of the tournament by the media, while Connie Byrnes was awarded ‘Miss Football’ for Australia.

The women’s team played on sporadic occasions throughout the 1980s, with only a limited number of major international competitions enticing much attention to the team.

The introduction of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and women’s football at the Olympic Games in the 1990s, combined with a surge in participation levels throughout the country, sparked renewed interest in the national women’s team, now called the Westfield Matildas.

- Football Australia

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.
Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal
Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams looks ahead to her side's upcoming matches against Spain and Portugal