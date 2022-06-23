Matildas

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Matildas On Show

Matildas On Show

International Friendlies Against European Heavyweights

The Matildas will be putting their best foot forward in a two-match friendly series against European powerhouses this week, live and exclusive on 10, 10 Bold, 10 play and Paramount+.

With a number of stars out of action, players will be seizing the opportunity to showcase their skills when they take on the world number seven ranked, Spain, this Sunday live from 5.00am AEST on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

Currently ranked number 12, the Matildas will then back it up on Wednesday morning, live from 5.30am AEST on 10 Bold, 10 play and Paramount+, as they face Portugal in the second friendly.

Missed any of the Matildas’ action and news? Niav Owens, alongside former Canberra United star Grace Gill and commentator Andy Harper, will bring you up to speed with a special Matildas Preview Show on Thursday night, live from 10.30pm AEST on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Visit 10 play for all your football fixtures and catch our team of football experts as they present a big week of live football action.

  • Thursday, 23 June: Matildas Preview Show 10.30pm on 10 Bold and 10 play
  • Sunday, 26 June: Spain v Matildas live from 5.00am AEST on 10, 10 play and Paramount+
  • Wednesday, 29 June: Portugal v Matildas live from 5.30am AEST on 10 Bold, 10 play and Paramount+

Matildas Fixtures

Matildas Highlights and Interviews

NB: Match fixtures subject to change.

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.
Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal
Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams looks ahead to her side's upcoming matches against Spain and Portugal