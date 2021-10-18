Commonwealth Bank Matildas Squad Named For Brazil Home Series

Commonwealth Bank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson has locked in Australia’s 23-player squad to take on world number seven Brazil next week in Sydney.

Australia will play host to Brazil on Saturday, 23 October and on Tuesday, 26 October at CommBank Stadium as they return to action on Australian soil. The matches mark the first time an Australian senior national team has played at home in almost 600 days, with their last match against Vietnam in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Football Tournament Qualifiers.

With the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India less than 100 days from kick off, the two-match series is invaluable preparation as Gustavsson and the team continue to build towards the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

“Preparation is number one,” Gustavsson said. “I said that going into the September camp when we played against Ireland, we changed from ‘performance mode’ from the Olympics to ‘preparation mode’ (ahead of India 2022 and Australia/New Zealand 2023).”

The October window will feature the return of fan favourites including full back Ellie Carpenter, midfielder Emily van Egmond, and forwards Kyah Simon and Caitlin Foord, to the Commonwealth Bank Matildas’ squad.

Midfielder Chloe Logarzo has been sidelined due to a long-term knee injury, while injury has also ruled Elise Kellond-Knight (knee), Hayley Raso (shoulder) and Emily Gielnik (toe) out of selection contention.

Several new national team players have retained their place in the squad including September’s debutantes Angie Beard, Charli Grant, and Clare Wheeler. Meanwhile Western Sydney product and Commonwealth Bank Young Matildas forward Bryleeh Henry has received her first call up to the senior national team.

“We need to be patient,” Gustavsson added. “We can’t expect a debutant coming into the camp to be ready the first time they come in, but we need to expose them to the Matildas’ environment to get them ready for ‘23 and to scout them in our environment, to see who bounds and thrives under that high international tempo that we have in the Matildas.”

Network 10 will broadcast the two-match series live and free, with coverage simulcast on 10 play.

Commonwealth Bank Matildas 23-player Squad | October 2021

Name Position Club Caps (goals) Junior Club / Member Fed Mackenzie Arnold Goalkeeper West Ham United 27 (0) Burleigh / Football QLD Angela Beard Back Fortuna Hjørring 1 (0) Bethania Rams / Football QLD Ellie Carpenter Back Lyon 50 (1) Cowra and District / Football NSW Steph Catley Back Arsenal WFC 92 (3) East Bentleigh, SE Cougars / Football Victoria Emma Checker Back Melbourne City 8 (0) Cumberland United Women’s / Football SA Kyra Cooney-Cross Midfielder Melbourne Victory 10 (0) Ballarat City / Football Victoria Caitlin Foord Forward Arsenal WFC 92 (21) Warilla Wanderers / Football NSW Mary Fowler Forward Montpellier 16 (4) Leichhardt / Football QLD Charlotte Grant Back FC Rosengård 1 (0) Cumberland United Women’s FC / Football SA Bryleeh Henry Forward Western Sydney Wanderers 0 (0) Penrith FC / Football NSW Alanna Kennedy Back Manchester City 99 (8) Campbelltown Cobras / Football NSW Sam Kerr Forward Chelsea 100 (48) Western Knights / Football West Teagan Micah Goalkeeper FC Rosengård 7 (0) Brisbane Blue, Brisbane Central / Football QLD Courtney Nevin Back Melbourne Victory 4 (0) Oakville Ravens / Football NSW Clare Polkinghorne Back Vittsjö GIK 136 (11) Wynnum Wolves, Capalaba / Football QLD Jamilla Rankin Back Brisbane Roar 0 (0) Eureka FC / Northern NSW Karly Roestbakken Back LSK Kvinner 7 (0) Monaro Panthers / Capital Football Remy Siemsen Forward Sydney FC 0 (0) Manly United / Football NSW Kyah Simon Forward Tottenham Hotspur 101 (26) Quakers Hill, Hills Brumbies / Football NSW Emily van Egmond Midfielder Orlando Pride 108 (23) Dudley-Redhead / Northern NSW Football Clare Wheeler Midfielder Fortuna Hjørring 1 (0) Adamstown Rosebud / Northern NSW Football Lydia Williams Goalkeeper Arsenal WFC 92 (0) Tuggeranong, Woden Valley / Capital Football Tameka Yallop Midfielder West Ham United 97 (11) Mudgeeraba / Football Queensland

Additional Squad Notes:

Centre back Alanna Kennedy is in line to become the 11th Australian woman to join the 100 Club. She would join current Commonwealth Bank Matildas’ Clare Polkinghorne (136), Elise Kellond-Knight(113), Emily van Egmond (108), Kyah Simon (101) and Sam Kerr (100). Kennedy would be the 4th player this year to reach the century milestone.

Captain Sam Kerr is two goals away from equalling the Australian goalscoring record. Currently the Commonwealth Bank Matildas all-time leading goalscorer (48 goals), Kerr is chasing Socceroos legend Tim Cahill (50) for the Australian international goals record.

2021 has seen 10 players make their Commonwealth Bank Matildas debuts with October squad members Clare Wheeler (cap #214), Charli Grant (cap #215) and Angela Beard (cap #216) the latest.

Since their first meeting in 1988, Australia and Brazil have played 19 times with the Aussies leading the head-to-head 10-1-8.

Commonwealth Bank Matildas v Brazil

Saturday, 23 October 2021

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Kick Off: 7.50pm (AEST)

Broadcast: Live and free on 10 and simulcast on 10 play

Commonwealth Bank Matildas v Brazil

Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Kick Off: 8.05pm (AEST)

Broadcast: Live and free on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 play