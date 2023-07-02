Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S15 Ep. 40
Reality
Air Date: Sun 2 Jul 2023
Consummate pastry chef and chocolatier Kirsten Tibballs is here to set a sweet Elimination Challenge over two rounds. Who will pud up some patisserie magic and who will dessert the MasterChef kitchen"
