Jock, Melissa And Andy Return For Junior MasterChef

Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen are returning to the MasterChef kitchen as judges for a show that will showcase and celebrate the best and brightest young cooks Australia has to offer.

A host of talented cooks across the country aged between nine and 14 will try their luck and test their culinary skills in the MasterChef kitchen, and will be sure to astound Australia with their amazing skills.

Judge Melissa Leong said:

We are so thrilled to be bringing Junior MasterChef Australia to life very soon. To be showcasing a generation of kids who have grown up with the show and who have literally been cooking for most of their lives, you know this is going to be spectacular.

Jock, Andy and I are very excited to meet our incredible little cooks, and to see what the next generation has in store.

Network 10 Head Of Drama And Executive Production, Rick Maier, said: “It’s been nine years since we last heard the rattle of pots and pans with brilliant young Australians at the pass. High time for a recall, we think - especially at a time when families are sharing more and more adventures in the kitchen together.

"With Melissa, Jock and Andy in charge, we’re all looking forward to discovering the next generation of Pohs, Reynolds and Callums. Their time starts now."

Expect surprises, laughter, amazing food and a whole lot of fun as this journey will see one exceptional cook crowned Australia’s Junior MasterChef 2020.

Junior MasterChef Australia, Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play

