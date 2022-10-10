MasterChef Singapore

MasterChef Singapore - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 28 Sep 2021Expires: in 4 months

18 of the most talented amateur cooks are invited to compete in a high-pressure cooking audition. Ten were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the MasterChef kitchen.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Movie

Judges Audra Morrice, Damian d'Silva and Bjorn Shen are joined by passionate cooks from across Singapore to put their culinary skills to the test. Participating in a series of challenges, contestants battle for the title of best chef.