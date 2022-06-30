Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Mass For You At Home - 2022 Ep. 27
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sun 3 Jul 2022
Weekly Catholic Mass for those unable to travel to church.
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022
About the Show
Mass For You At Home is the longest running Australian religious television programme. The show enables viewers who are isolated from the usual parish celebration: through age, distance, illness or imprisonment to participate in a Sunday Mass from their homes.