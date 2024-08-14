Sign in to watch this video
Little Women - S1 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Thu 15 Aug 2024
The March sisters and their mother Marmee face a Christmas without presents or their father. The girls must learn to live simply and humbly, but are faced with a series of testing events.
Dramatization of Louisa May Alcott's novel about the lives of the four March sisters during the American Civil War as they learn to navigate love, loss, and the trials of growing up.