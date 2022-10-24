Sign in to watch this video
L.A.'s Finest - S2 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Thu 7 Jan 2021
With McKenna's help, Syd searches for Jen's killer as she grieves the loss of her friend. Meanwhile, the death of a Koreatown legend has the community up in arms wondering who could be responsible.
Episodes
Season 2
About the Show
From the producers of Bad Boys, L.A.'s Finest is a 2019 American police procedural drama buddy cop television series which follows LAPD detective Sydney Burnett (played by Gabrielle Union), who gets paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (played by Jessica Alba). Although their personalities do not match, they always put forth their best efforts to take down criminals.