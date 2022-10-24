L.A.'s Finest

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

L.A.'s Finest - S2 Ep. 1
M | Drama

Air Date: Thu 7 Jan 2021

With McKenna's help, Syd searches for Jen's killer as she grieves the loss of her friend. Meanwhile, the death of a Koreatown legend has the community up in arms wondering who could be responsible.

Episodes
Web ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Video Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2

About the Show

From the producers of Bad Boys, L.A.'s Finest is a 2019 American police procedural drama buddy cop television series which follows LAPD detective Sydney Burnett (played by Gabrielle Union), who gets paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (played by Jessica Alba). Although their personalities do not match, they always put forth their best efforts to take down criminals.