Joseph Prince: New Creation Church

Pastor Joseph Prince is a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel of grace around the world. He is the senior pastor of New Creation Church, a vibrant and fast-growing church in Singapore, which has a congregation of more than 31,000 attendees.

He separately heads Joseph Prince Ministries, Inc., an international broadcast ministry that seeks to build, encourage and inspire people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Pastor Prince is also a best-selling author and highly sought-after conference speaker.