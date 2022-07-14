Jessabelle

Jessabelle
MA15+ | Movies

Air Date: Wed 17 Mar 2021Expires: in about 1 month

Returning to her childhood home in Louisiana to recuperate from a horrific car accident, Jessabelle (Sarah Snook) comes face to face with a long-tormented spirit that has been seeking her return and has no intention of letting her escape

