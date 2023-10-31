Sign in to watch this video
Jamie Cooks The Mediterranean - S1 Ep. 1
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sat 28 Oct 2023
Jamie heads to the Greek island of Skopelos. Inspired by meze plates and the traditional cuisine, he cooks up a smoky aubergine flatbread, and a lemony chargrilled chicken with tzatziki and rice.
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
Jamie Oliver travels the Med in search of deliciously traditional and vibrantly innovative ways of cooking, from fresh flavours to brilliant simplicity, bringing us a taste of holiday at home.
Starts 6.30pm Saturday October 28 on 10 and 10 Play