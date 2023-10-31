Jamie Cooks The Mediterranean

Jamie Cooks The Mediterranean - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sat 28 Oct 2023

Jamie heads to the Greek island of Skopelos. Inspired by meze plates and the traditional cuisine, he cooks up a smoky aubergine flatbread, and a lemony chargrilled chicken with tzatziki and rice.

Episodes

About the Show

Jamie Oliver travels the Med in search of deliciously traditional and vibrantly innovative ways of cooking, from fresh flavours to brilliant simplicity, bringing us a taste of holiday at home.

Starts 6.30pm Saturday October 28 on 10 and 10 Play