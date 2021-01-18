Paulini Thought Her Career Was ‘100 Percent’ Over After Bribery Scandal

In 2017 Paulini was found guilty of bribing a government official to unlawfully obtain a driver’s licence.

“I was on my L’s… I just didn’t want to wait so I bought a licence,” Paulini explained to the camp, many of who were hearing the story for the first time in disbelief.

“I got a criminal record, I got a massive fine,” Paulini said, adding that she lost work almost the entire year after.

“It was soul-breaking and spirit-breaking because I was just thinking about my family and how I made my family look,” she later admitted in the Tok Tokkie adding, “how it made myself look. I just made a really bad decision and I absolutely regret it.”

Remembering the moment she received the call informing her the story would be splashed on the front page of the paper the next day, Paulini said she thought her career was ‘100 percent’ over after that.

Having just wrapped up her time in the starring role of The Bodyguard musical in several states, her gigs were cancelled as the news broke. It wasn’t until 2019 that Paulini returned to Aussie TV, but not as we had seen her before.

Competing on the first season of The Masked Singer Australia as the glamorous Spider, Paulini said at the time it was the perfect opportunity to remind the country who she is as a performer.

“It’s hard to make a mistake as someone who’s in the public eye because people are watching,” Paulini said in the Tok Tokkie.

“You’ve got to keep going, you can’t let this break you and that’s pretty much what I did.”

