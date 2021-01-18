I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

Paulini Thought Her Career Was ‘100 Percent’ Over After Bribery Scandal

Paulini Thought Her Career Was ‘100 Percent’ Over After Bribery Scandal

Shocking many of her campmates, Paulini recounted the events leading up to what she believed to be almost the end of her career.

In 2017 Paulini was found guilty of bribing a government official to unlawfully obtain a driver’s licence.

“I was on my L’s… I just didn’t want to wait so I bought a licence,” Paulini explained to the camp, many of who were hearing the story for the first time in disbelief.

“I got a criminal record, I got a massive fine,” Paulini said, adding that she lost work almost the entire year after.

“It was soul-breaking and spirit-breaking because I was just thinking about my family and how I made my family look,” she later admitted in the Tok Tokkie adding, “how it made myself look. I just made a really bad decision and I absolutely regret it.”

Remembering the moment she received the call informing her the story would be splashed on the front page of the paper the next day, Paulini said she thought her career was ‘100 percent’ over after that.

Having just wrapped up her time in the starring role of The Bodyguard musical in several states, her gigs were cancelled as the news broke. It wasn’t until 2019 that Paulini returned to Aussie TV, but not as we had seen her before.

Competing on the first season of The Masked Singer Australia as the glamorous Spider, Paulini said at the time it was the perfect opportunity to remind the country who she is as a performer.

“It’s hard to make a mistake as someone who’s in the public eye because people are watching,” Paulini said in the Tok Tokkie.

“You’ve got to keep going, you can’t let this break you and that’s pretty much what I did.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.