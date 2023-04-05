Pink Elephants Website Sees Massive Increase In Traffic Following Heartbreaking I'm A Celeb Conversation

On Tuesday night, Liz Ellis and Debra Lawrance began speaking about their children when the topic of conversation turned to their shared experiences of miscarriage, resulting in an almost 500% increase in traffic to the Pink Elephants Support Network.

Speaking to Aesha Scott, the pair discussed having children later in life, and the complications that arose during their fertility journeys.

"We did five rounds of IVF, I had three miscarriages. It was awful, but it’s okay because I got my baby,” Liz said.

"I lost four babies before I got Will," Debra then shared. "I lost two single babies and then identical twin girls. They were later into the pregnancy, and they had a syndrome that meant they weren’t going to survive."

The pair both broke down in tears as they discussed grieving and acknowledging their loss.

Following the segment, host Julia Morris put a call-out to anyone who may have been through similar experiences and pointed them towards the Pink Elephants Support Network.

The Network, as described on its website, is "a community of women who have all gone through the heartbreaking experiences of losing our much-loved babies" providing support, resources, programs and -- most of all -- understanding to anyone in need.

After the episode aired, the website saw a major increase in traffic with Co-Founder and CEO of Pink Elephants, Samantha Payne, saying in a statement, "To hear miscarriage discussed on mainstream TV was so validating for our community, when women share their stories they are breaking the silence and removing the shame that miscarriage has been shrouded in for too long. Thank you Liz Ellis for starting an important conversation."

"Pink Elephants saw a 481% increase in people accessing our emotional support content online in real terms we went from helping 200 on our normal evening to having over 1000 individuals accessing the help they need.," Samantha continued.

"We are so proud we could be there for them. It demonstrates the importance of not just raising issues but ensuring a clear referral pathway for support."

During the tearful moment, viewers praised Liz and Deb for their willingness to be so open and vulnerable, as well as Aesha for being such a supportive listener.

For more information about Pink Elephants, and the support they can provide, head to their website here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.