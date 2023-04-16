I’m A Celebrity 2023: Bianca Hunt And Anna Polyviou Farewell The Camp

On Sunday night Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris shocked the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp and audience when they revealed not one but two celebs would be ending their time in the jungle.

The 13 brilliant celebs have already created a tight-knit family in the camp, so emotions were clearly running high when it was revealed that Bianca and Anna would be the first celebs to say farewell to their jungle home.

Known for her infectious and absolutely radiant laugh, Bianca lit up the camp with LOL goodness but also wasn’t afraid to bring some much-needed discussions to the campfire.

READ MORE: 'I'm Black... And I'm Proud Of That': Bianca Hunt Discusses Racial 'Colour Blindness'

“I had some really good conversations… there’s a lot of value and expertise in the room," Bianca told Chris and Julia. "I had access to people like Dicko, like Pete, where I can sit there and be like hey, what was it like then, do you think it’s different now? Where are we at? How do you navigate this space?

"I think they’ve done it incredibly well. It was things like that, and just getting to know new people like Aesh, I didn’t know her and now... I will never forget her. That’s the best thing about it.”

Bianca definitely drew the short straw when it came to trials, being selected for one of the toughest – and most hilarious – eating trials we’ve ever seen. Paired with Nathan, Aesha, and Deb, Bianca may not have been able to finish the treats Chris and Julia served her but she gave each one a red hot go… right before chucking them straight into a nearby bucket.

Anna’s bright personality and warmth and generosity of spirit also made her the perfect sous chef for Dicko – taking the back seat in the kitchen, the award-winning pastry chef never failed to make us, and the rest of the celebs, cry with laughter.

“It was so much fun and the team… are like family now, they’re not just friends," Anna told Chris and Julia. "They’re an amazing bunch of people… We’re spending every second of the day together and not once was I bored. I loved it.”

Anna’s presence in the camp was also felt during the emotional chat about which charities the celebrities were representing while in the jungle, opening up to her campmates about struggles with her business during the COVID period.

Bianca was in the jungle supporting The Indigenous Literacy Foundation while Anna was supporting Dress for Success.

Find out more information about all the charities the celebrities are supporting here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.