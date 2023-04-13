'I'm Black... And I'm Proud Of That': Bianca Hunt Discusses Racial 'Colour Blindness'

During a chat about race, several campmates made comments to the effect of not "seeing" colour.

Kamilaroi, Barkindji, Ballardong and Whadjuk Woman Bianca Hunt told her fellow celebrities that it used to upset her when she'd hear people say they were "colourblind".

"I'm Black and I'm proud of that," she told the camp. "Personally, I love my colour skin. People told me not [to] like it and, now... I've grown to really embrace it and love it."

Like Nathan Henry, Bianca said she was one of only two Black kids at her school. During one experience in year six or seven, her buddy asked her why their skin was different.

"She was really curious and I said, 'Because I'm Aboriginal'. She was like, 'What's Aboriginal?' That became a lesson and she got to understand that the colour is something to be embraced," Bianca said.

"It's okay for her to be curious and to know there is a difference, but not to be like, 'You're different, you shouldn't be with us, you shouldn't play with us.'"

The conversation then turned to appropriate ways to refer to Indigenous and Aboriginal Australians, with Bianca saying that even using the term First Nations has complications.

"There [are] accuracies and there are inaccuracies to it as well... At the end of the day, we’re utilising Western and European terms to identify who we are, to make it more comfortable for [Westerners]," she continued.

"When I say, if I say I’m Kamilaroi, Barkindji, Ballardong and Whadjuk, it’s a lot easier for Blackfullas to understand because we can say it based off our countries because there are so many different countries in what is called Australia. To everyone else, it might not be as easy..."

While only 27, Bianca has been a co-host of NITV's Yokayi Footy, hosted the 2019 National NAIDOC Awards, and will co-host Going Places With Ernie Dingo.

Despite working across the media landscape, in 2021 she founded her own talent agency after finding it difficult to find representation in the industry or an agent who would work with her.

"I had two national shows behind me, I had all of this other experience, and I wasn't getting an agent," Bianca told Refinery29 in 2021.

“It's like, ‘Why aren't we being represented? Why don't we have someone wanting us to get paid’, rather than us feeling like it's a broken record of being like, ‘Hey, why do I have to justify my rights all the time?’ That's a very common thing," she said.

Launching AGNT BLAK, Bianca began her own agency to specifically represent First Nations people within a safe environment, while also aiming to increase representation within the industry.

“It shouldn't be that they're talking about us, but that they're talking with us, and consulting and having those conversations in this environment and this is one way of being able to do that," she told Refinery 29.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Bianca spoke to her audience about what she hopes people will learn about her while she's in the jungle.

"There’s so many things about me that make me me and not to limit me or box me into a zone. That I can be the chick that talks about fashion and dresses up and has like, you know, looks cute in a vibe. But I can just as easily have a conversation around serious things that impact myself, my community," she said.

"I think there’s like a lot of nuance to being a Blak woman in this country, but that’s not the only things that I am and it’s not the only things I’m passionate about… I want everyone to see the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between and I obviously know that's what's going to happen.

"Let's hope no one sees me vomiting because that is definitely ugly," the presenter joked.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.