A Fifth Celebrity Has Been Ejected From The Jungle

Paulini Curuenavuli has been the heart and soulful voice of the camp since day one, and with just days to go before the live finale, was unfortunately flung out of the jungle and into the swamp of sadness.

Landing in the bottom three alongside Adam Densten and Ash Williams, Paulini had to put her hands in the hellhole of destiny as she attempted to guess how many critters were inside a box. The furthest from the correct answer, she was the latest celeb to face a massive ejection.

Paulini leaves the jungle having conquered the worst drink in I’m A Celebrity history, the Scalp-erol Spritz, and in doing so contributed to the record that this year’s celebrities smashed: earning the maximum amount of stars in eating trials across the whole season.

Speaking to Chris and Julia, Paulini said her time in the jungle had been an amazing journey, one that she thought would be much tougher.

“I’m quite reserved and shy… I actually thought I would struggle a lot coming into the jungle because I’m that way and I didn’t think I’d connect with anyone really,” she said, “but the past few weeks have just been incredible for me. I’ve actually told some of these guys some things that I’ve never told my family and friends.”

Pushing herself out of her comfort zone on the very first day by parachuting out of a helicopter, Paulini admitted that she surprised herself every day in the jungle with what she was able to achieve.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be doing that… I’m so happy that I decided to come on this journey,” she added.

Paulini’s time in the jungle was in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), a charity she chose after her father passed away from prostate cancer just months before she went into the jungle.

You can find out more about PCFA as well as the other charities the celebrities are supporting and how you can donate here.

