I'm A Celeb Charities for 2021: Who Are They Supporting?

I'm A Celeb Charities for 2021: Who Are They Supporting?

Find out more about the celebrities' nominated charities

Abbie & Colin's Charity

Dementia Australia

Dementia Australia's vision is for an inclusive future where all people impacted by dementia receive the care and support they choose. They aim to transform the experience of people impacted by dementia by elevating their voices and inspiring excellence in support and care free from discrimination.

Jack's Charity

Trish Multiple Sclerosis Research Foundation

The mission of the Trish Multiple Sclerosis Research Foundation is to find a cure or preventive strategy for multiple sclerosis. The vision is a world free of multiple sclerosis and that no special person should suffer or lose their life to this disease.

Mel's Charity

RSPCA Queensland

The RSPCA's mission is to prevent cruelty to animals by actively promoting their care and protection. To achieve this, the RSPCA works to enforce animal cruelty laws and advocate for new legislation where required.

Ash's Charity

Make A Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Our mission is to grant the wish of every eligible child – a quest sparked by the belief that a wish is integral to a child's treatment.

Paulini's Charity

Prostate Cancer Foundation Of Australia

Prostate Cancer Foundation Of Australia are dedicated to reducing the impact of prostate cancer on Australian men, their partners and families, recognising the diversity of the Australian community.

Toni's Charity

Gotcha 4 Life

Gus Worland’s charity and the charity believes in the concept of suicide prevention through connection and they champion the idea of Mental Fitness - building social and emotional muscle.

Jess's Charity

Cancer Council

The Cancer Council leads a cohesive approach to reduce the impact of cancer. It works to undertake and fund cancer research, prevent and control cancer and provide information and support for people affected by cancer.

Grant's Charity

The Smith Family

The Smith Family is a national children's charity helping disadvantaged Australian children to get the most out of their education, so they can create better futures for themselves.

Travis's Charity

Lung Foundation Australia

For the millions of Australians impacted by lung disease and lung cancer, research means everything: more precious moments with loved ones, a chance to experience that next life milestone, independence to do day-to-day activities that many of us take for granted.

Dipper's Charity

Outside The Locker Room

Outside The Locker Room provides critical mental health education and welfare support to sporting clubs and schools across Australia. We work hard to improve individual and collective wellbeing.    

Beyond Blue

Pettifleur's Charity

Beyond Blue

Beyond Blue is an Australian mental health and wellbeing support organisation. They provide support programs to address issues related to depression, suicide, anxiety disorders and other related mental illnesses  

 

Alli's Charity

Gold Coast Project for Homeless Youth

Gold Coast Project for Homeless Youth aims to accommodate and support young people who are in crisis and in need of immediate or transitional accommodation.

 

Adam's Charity

HeartKids

HeartKids is the only national not-for-profit organisation solely focused on supporting and advocating for all people impacted by childhood heart disease, one of the largest causes of infant death in Australia.

 

Symon's Charity

Movember

Movember raise awareness for men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

